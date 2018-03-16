‘Govt subsidy for education not enough’

THE subsidy given by the government to private colleges and universities included in the free education program is not enough, an umbrella group of private schools associations said on Thursday.

Under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) and Student Loan Program (SLP), some private schools take in students who can no longer be accommodated in public colleges and universities.

Pio Baconga, Chairman of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea), said the subsidies given by the government to private schools “are not enough” because these do not reflect the real cost of education.

“The P20,000 per year, though many private schools are accepting Senior High School [Grades 11 and 12] with no top-up, is not enough because if you quantify the real cost, the normative cost of educating, or the cost that the government spent per student in the public schools is much more than P20,000,” Baconga, who is also the President of Pilgrim Christian College, said in an interview at the sidelines of the 17th Cocopea Congress at SMX Convention Center held in Taguig City.

The government, through its Government Assistance for Students and Teachers in Private Education (Gastpe) program, subsidizes the tuition of junior high school (Grades 7 to 10) students who want to pursue secondary schooling in private schools.

“Even the Gastpe where there is also subsidy through the ESC [Educational Service Contracting] scheme is not reflective of the real cost of education. It’s really way below,” Baconga said.

Under the TES, students from poor households are given tuition subsidy by the government so they can enroll in a private school.

“Those who are financially challenged yet deserving students can enroll in a private school of their choice. The Department of Social Work and Development is part of the governing body, and they provided us with the list of these students,” Baconga said.

The government allotted P40 billion for the free higher education program for 2018.

Starting academic year 2018-2019, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act will provide free tuition, miscellaneous and other similar or related fess to students enrolled in SUCs and CHED-recognized private schools.

The law also provides a Tertiary Education Subsidy or grants-in-aid, free Technical-Vocational Education and Training for those enrolled in state-run technical vocational institutions.