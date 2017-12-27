Govt supports 2018 BOSS Ironman

The Philippine National Police (PNP)-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) has pledged its full support to the 2018 BOSS Ironman Challenge, a 1,200-km endurance event involving motorcycles and cars that will cover the Northern Luzon loop on January 13 to 14.

Chief Supt. Arnel B. Escobal, PNP-HPG director, said that policemen would be deployed along the designated routes of the race to enforce traffic safety and road discipline. More than 500 participants are expected to see action in the country’s longest-running and most prestigious endurance motor sports event.

PNP-Human Resources Development deputy director Chief Supt. Reggie Catiis and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago also stressed that safety and discipline should be given paramount importance during a briefing held at the BMW Autohaus in Libis, Quezon City.

Now on its 13th year, the BOSS Ironman Challenge will traverse through 10 provinces namely Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Ecija.

BOSS Ironman Challenge organizing committee chairman Lito Flores assured the public that safety measures will be strictly implemented, among them the setting of a minimum time limit for the participants besides the 24-hour maximum time allotted for those eyeing the Ironman Finishers title.”

BMW Owners Society of Safe Riders (BOSS) president Tey Usis warned that police personnel would be deployed in strategic areas to apprehend those who will ignore the speed limit. Those who will be caught violating traffic rules will face disqualification.

Through Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre, Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo also declared support to the BOSS Ironman Challenge which is in line with the agency’s Moto Tourism program.

Numerous activities along the route and designated checkpoints will allow the participants to enjoy the tourist spots of the various provinces. Besides refreshments and snacks, free massage will be provided to riders and drivers along the route.

Organizers also prohibit participants from publishing news releases and arranging interviews to declare themselves as top finishers.

“Everyone is a winner here for as long as you complete the route within 24 hours,” Flores emphasized.

Participants will take off before midnight of January 13 at the Royce Hotel at Clark, Pampanga.