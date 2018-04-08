Govt terms to prevail in resumed peace talks

Resumption of peace talks between the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) will depend on terms to be set by President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Sunday.

“If [the group is]willing to talk under the conditions laid down by President Duterte, then the peace talks can resume,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said a news briefing in Tanauan, Leyte.

In a statement published in the Philippine Revolution Webcentral website on Saturday, the CPP said it is willing to “maintain the policy of openness to negotiations to seek solutions to the roots of the armed conflict.”

“The Filipino people await a Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-economic Reforms that would address the aspirations of the people to seek an end to their oppressive and exploitative conditions,” it added.

The communist rebels also asked for the proclamation of a presidential amnesty to free all political prisoners, in line with agreements during the first round of peace talks in 2016.

The CPP upholds the position of the NDF that there should be no preconditions in the resumption of the peace talks as stipulated in the The Hague Joint Declaration. “The Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) must be reaffirmed and implemented” the statement said.

“The things they are asking for, that can be agreed upon in the negotiations. That will not be a hindrance to the revival of the peace talks,” Roque said.

Duterte terminated the peace negotiations between the government and the communist rebels last November 23 after signing Proclamation 360.

The same day, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza announced the cancelation in a statement.

Almost two weeks later, Duterte signed Proclamation 374, which declared the NPA and the CPP as terrorist groups.

CPP Chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison and Duterte then engaged in a word war, with Sison saying he could kill a soldier a day until the government revives the peace talks.

In reply, Duterte said he will kill five NPA rebels for every soldier killed.

During last week’s 24th Cabinet meeting, he changed his mind, saying he wants to give the communists “another last chance” for the peace talks.

Duterte said on Thursday that he wants the peace talks to move forward within 60 days.

“Let me. Let me deliver. But I’ll have a timeline of something, two months, 60 days,” Duterte said in his remarks during a dinner concert in Pasay City on Thursday night.

According to the President, he would again allow all consultants of the CPP to participate in the peace negotiations but warned that they would be arrested again if the talks failed.

“You can all go out, all of you. Nothing will happen. But if we fail, I’ll start collecting. That’s for sure,” he said.