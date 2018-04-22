Govt to bring home last batch of over 200 Filipinos granted amnesty in Kuwait on Monday

THE last batch of more than 200 overstaying Filipinos granted amnesty by the Kuwaiti government are expected to arrive on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The 215 Filipinos, who include six infants, checked in for the last repatriation flight to Manila on Saturday afternoon.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano will meet the repatriated Filipinos when their plane lands at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Accompanying the OFWs on their flight home will be Rep. John Bertiz, Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, DFA-Office of Public Diplomacy Acting Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato and Consul General Pendosina Lomondot.

Cato said there were three infants named Sarah on board. One of those going home is a 62-year-old mechanic from Cavite who has not been in the Philippines for 12 years, he added.

Meanwhile, Cato said the Philippine Embassy in Damascus has not received any report of a Filipino being affected by the ongoing Syrian Army offensive to capture the last stronghold of the Islamic militants in the capital.

The embassy said artillery and mortar exchanges had been ongoing despite reports that Islamic militants agreed to surrender on Friday.

Since the start of the operations in Yarmouk Camp this week, four civilians have so far been killed and 52 others were injured.

Chargé d’Affaires Alex La Madrid said the Embassy would continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the estimated 1,000 Filipinos still in Syria.

Because of the ongoing military operations, the Embassy has reiterated its advisory to Filipinos to remain vigilant and be ready to assist any Filipino who wishes to be repatriated. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO