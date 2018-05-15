Govt to cast first buoy in PH Rise

PHILIPPINE RISE: The Philippine government will cast the first buoy in the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) on Wednesday as it marked the first anniversary of the renaming of the underwater land mass.

The event here will also include the laying of the second flag marker at the shallowest point of Benham Bank, which will be led by the Area Task Force North (ATF-North).

A flotilla from the ATF-North, headed by Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) chief, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, will sail to Philippine Rise, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte has sent off the all-Filipino marine researchers to the unexploited maritime area.

According to the Nolcom, a flag raising ceremony will be conducted on board BRP Tarlac, simultaneous with the laying of a flag marker by volunteer Filipino divers at the shallowest point of Benham Bank while waving their Philippine flags underwater.

It added that a fly-by of aircraft from different agencies conducting the Maritime Air Patrol would be done twice simultaneous with the singing of the Philippine National Anthem and after the program proper.

The program will be concluded with the casting of the buoy above the flag marker lain previuosly by divers.

The Nolcom said the buoy was designed based on international standards and fabricated by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) headed by Director Eduardo Gongona.

“This undertaking simply reveals to our fellowmen that in unity, we are strong, and that we are passionate in defense and protection of our sovereignty,” Salamat said.

“With the grace of Almighty God, we are blessed as a maritime nation, our country the Philippines, and the whole Filipino nation,” he added.

All activities form part of commemorating the awarding of the Philippine Rise by the United Nations (UN) Tribunal to the Philippines as being an integral part of its exclusive economic zone and extended continental shelf.

The Philippine Rise is an undersea region that is believed to have vast natural gas reserves and other resources like heavy metals.

The UN Commission on the Limits of Continental Shelf approved on April 12, 2012 the Philippines’ undisputed claim to the Philippine Rise by declaring the underwater plateau as the country’s extended continental shelf and territory.

The UN ruling gives the Philippines the sole right to explore and exploit resources in the Philippine Rise.

On May 16, 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order 25, changing the name of Benham Rise to Philippine Rise, in a bid to assert the Philippines’ “sovereign rights and jurisdiction” over the area.