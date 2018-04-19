Govt to hold Grab responsible for extra travel charge

GRAB Philippines will be held liable for charging its passengers P2 per minute of travel without the approval of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, according to an official on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Transportation Secretary for Roads Thomas Orbos thanked PBA-Party list Rep. Jericho “Koko” Nograles for pointing out that Grab has been illegally charging its passengers.

“Nagpapasalamat kami kay Congressman Koko Nograles na nakita niya iyon,” Orbos said.

“Definitely po hindi ito pababayaan ng gobyerno. Mananagot po ang Grab,” according to Orbos.

Grab Philippines claimed that its P2 per minute of travel charge was legal, and within its rights as a transport network company (TNC) under Department Order 2015-011.

The company emphasized that it has implemented this scheme for the benefit of its drivers. According to Grab, 80 percent of the fare goes to the drivers, while the 20 percent goes to the TNC.

“The P2 per minute is legal and this is based on our Department Order 2015-011. Fares are set by transport network company (TNC) and subject to oversight by LTFRB,” Grab Philippines legal counsel Miguel Aguila said.

“Di kailangan ng petition for a fare increase,” he added.

Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu admitted that the company did not inform its riders about the P2 per minute charge, as “the riders see a fixed price on the app and that’s what they pay.”

“Riders were not informed. There were no comms (communication) to the riders.”

Cu, however, clarified that the drivers were informed about the scheme.

“They were officially informed. Every time we present it, we would explain it to them” Cu said.

Cu said that the estimate of how many minutes were spent traveling per trip was based on the estimate of Google maps.

“If anyone wanted to check, open your Google maps, put in your destination, check how many kilometers, how many minutes… The number of minutes in Google maps is not accurate. Most of the time, umaakyat yan,” Cu said.

According to Cu, the fare matrix of Grab has “made some fares go up; it made some fares go down.” REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO