Govt to probe ‘Boracay extortion’

Malacañang on Tuesday assured the public the government would go after barangay (village) officials taking advantage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s six-month closure order on Boracay Island and extorting money from local businesses.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the assurance after Sen. Panfilo Lacson over the weekend accused village officials in Boracay of extortion by through an overpriced identification (ID) system.

The world-famous island would be closed to tourists for six months starting April 26.

“I’m sure the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) will look into this,” Roque told reporters during a press conference.

“Secretary Año will not tolerate this if this can be proven,” he added, referring to Interior department officer-in-charge Eduardo Año.

Lacson earlier said he discovered that some local officials were asking P400,000 from businesses in exchange for giving IDs to non-residents working in Boracay, ahead of a “no ID, no entry” policy to be enforced in the tourist spot.

“My information is not based on hearsay. Rather, it was on account of a spontaneous reaction by a friend of mine who was being told that he should cough up P400,000 for IDs that he was requesting for his staff and employees who are based and housed in Boracay,” he said.

“I am sure the barangay officials concerned know who they are. I thought it wise to expose with an advise to DILG to set up entrapment operations, para itigil na nila ang kalokohan nila (so that they will stop their foolishness),” Lacson said in a text message.

He added, “It’s huge [money], P400,000. So, that’s a racket. Because they were taking advantage of the directive of the President that no one will enter it (Boracay) who is not a resident.”

The issuance of IDs was ordered by the DILG. Starting April 26, only workers and residents with IDs will be allowed to enter the island. The IDs cost P100 to P200.

Lacson has also urged the Senate to include this scam in its ongoing probe into Boracay’s problems.

Funds available

Roque also assured the public that a proclamation declaring a state of calamity over the island would come out soon.

“It’s just a matter of the President signing it. The people have been told, they know there will be a closure, there will be a declaration of a state of calamity. It’s just a matter of the President signing the documents and it can be signed anytime now,” he said.

The Palace official also assured the public that the government would have enough funds to assist locals affected by the closure.

Duterte earlier said the government could make available about P2 billion to locals who would be adversely affected by the temporary closure of Boracay.

Crackdown

The Interagency Council for Traffic said on Tuesday it would conduct a “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” (no old vehicles no smoke-belching), campaign in Kalibo and Caticlan prior to the shutdown of the Boracay Island on April 26.

According to I-ACT, it was asked to intervene and conduct anti-colorum (illegal-vehicle) operations in respective areas by the local governments of Kalibo and Caticlan in Aklan.

IACT said it would also study green transport in Boracay to lessen, if not eliminate, environmental risks in the island brought about by excessive smoke emission from vehicles.

Fifteen personnel from I-ACT National and 45 personnel from I-ACT Visayas will conduct anti-colorum and “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” operations in Kalibo and Caticlan, I-ACT said.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO AND REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO