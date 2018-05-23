Govt to stop excise tax on fuel – Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday said the government would suspend the implementation of the excise tax on fuel under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law if oil companies would impose another big-time fuel price hike.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the collection of excise tax on fuel would stop once the trigger price is hit.

“Excise taxes will be suspended if they reach a certain amount — if I’m not mistaken, $80,” Roque said during a news conference.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Energy, Brent crude prices hovered at $79.57 per barrel on May 18, while Dubai crude, which is the reference for the Philippine market, was trailing at $75.18 per barrel.

“So we’re ready, kung talagang umabot ng ganyang kataas, na isuspende ang collection ng excise taxes pagdating sa produkto ng langis (So we’re ready, if that reaches such amount, to suspend the collection of excise taxes on fuel product),” Roque said.

The government, he said, would also provide P200 monthly subsidy for poor families hit by rising prices.

“Marami pa pong mga biyaya na dapat ibigay. At maki-paguganayan po tayo sa Department of Finance at sa Department of Budget and Management at tatanungin ko kung nairelease na ba yung mga biyayang intended to ameliorate, ibsan yung epekto ng Train (There are other benefits that we need to give. We will coordinate with the Department of Finance and the Department of Budget and Management and we will ask if they already released the benefits intended to ameliorate the effect of the Train),” he said.

Oil companies imposed a new round of big-time price increases on Tuesday, raising the prices of gasoline and diesel by P1.10 and P1.20 per liter, respectively.