Govt ‘on track’ to complete infrastructure projects under ‘Build Build Build’ – Diokno

BUDGET Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the Duterte administration was “on track” to complete infrastructure projects under its “Build, Build, Build” program.

Diokno gave the assurance at The Manila Times 6th Business Forum on “Philippines 2021: Steering Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure” at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Friday.

“Our plan is to complete the flagship projects before the end of the term of the Duterte administration except the subway, because it would take 10 years to be completed,” he said.

Diokno was referring to the proposed Mega Manila Subway, a 25-kilometer underground mass transportation system connecting major business districts and government centers.

“Maybe if it will have 10 stations, we can finish five. But definitely we cannot compete it,” he added.

Besides the subway project, there are 74 flagship projects under the “Build Build Build” strategy, which should be backed by a budget that could reach P9 trillion over the duration of the Duterte administration’s term of office.

The projects involve the construction of roads and bridges as well as flood control systems, airports, mass transit systems, seaports, communication and information networks, and new cities. The aim is also to create jobs and unlock growth across the archipelago.

Of the 75 flagship projects, 18 – valued ad P462.74 billion – have been approved by the NEDA Board since the start of the Duterte administration. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO