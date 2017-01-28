Govt, UP to train procurement staff

IN a bid to reduce waste as well as underspending, the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) and the University of the Philippines (UP) have signed an agreement to train public procurement specialists.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, GPPB chairman, and UP President Alfredo Pascual agreed to organize the Certified Public Procurement Specialist Course for government employees involved in procurement processes.

This project is an initiative of the GPPB through its Technical Support Office (TSO) headed by Executive Director Dennis Santiago.

Through the Certified Public Procurement Specialist Course, the GPPB-TSO aims to train public procurement practitioners to correctly determine the requirements of their respective agencies or institutions as well as improve their efficiency and capacity, to avoid wasting resources and ensure the proper utilization of government funds.

Government underspending and widespread corruption in procurement practices and processes are partly blamed on the low levels of capacity among public procurement practitioners.

“Underspending…is unacceptable as it means the government failed to deliver service to the public. But through a streamlined procurement process and a competent procurement officer, government underspending can be avoided,” Diokno said.

The Public Procurement Specialist Course will be offered at the UP Diliman campus.

Participants will include members of government agencies’ bids and awards committees (BAC), the BAC secretariat, and technical working groups; heads of procuring entities of national agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, government financing institutions, and local governments; as well as private individuals and entities participating in government procurement.