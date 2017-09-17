Govt troops rescue priest from Maute group

FATHER Teresito “Chito” Suganob and another hostage of the Islamic State-linked Maute terrorists were rescued by military troops late Saturday after an exchange of gunfire in Marawi City, a Malacaang official said.

Presidential Peace Process Adviser Jesus Dureza said Suganob was now with government troops.

Suganob was abducted by Maute terrorists in Marawi City last May 23, when fighting erupted in Marawi.

Suganob’s rescue came after military troops seized the Bato Mosque, the second grand mosque.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, military public affairs chief, said the Bato Mosque was retaken at 5 p.m. on Saturday, after five hours of fighting between state forces and terrorists.

Arevalo, quoting Gen. Eduardo Año, armed force chief, said Maute members used the mosque as a “command and control hub.” DEMPSEY REYES