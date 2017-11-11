GOVT UrGED to ENSuRE MRT safety; rolls out P2P buses on EDSA

SENATOR Nancy Binay on Friday called on the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Metro Rail Transit-3 to ensure stable operations in the railway line in anticipation of the holiday season rush. Binay said, “It is important that the train systems undergo additional maintenance as MRT-3 is notorious for its mishaps and faces technical glitches on a daily basis.” Binay added that the DoTr and MRT-3 management should also beef up security checks in all train stations to ensure passenger safety. She cited a 2014 study that the Mass Transit Railway of Hong Kong conducted which indicated that the MRT-3 is “at risk of derailment and the track condition requires immediate attention. The report also stressed the need to overhaul all its trains. Meanwhile, the government started to roll out on Friday point-to-point (P2P) buses along EDSA during the rush hours as an alternative to the breakdown-prone MRT-3. Twenty P2P buses were deployed at North Avenue from 6 to 9 a.m. and were escorted by enforcers from the Land Transportation Office or the Highway Patrol Group. The southbound buses would have two stops—the Ortigas and Ayala Avenue stations—and charge P20 and P24 respectively. During the evening rush hours, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be 20 buses at the Taft Avenue station, while 10 would be onstandby at the Ayala Avenue station. These buses will drop off passengers only at the North Avenue station. P2P fares will be the same as that of the MRT-3.

with REICELENE N. IGNACIO