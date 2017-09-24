Govt urged to take up UN on drug-related killings

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has called on the Philippine government to reconsider the recommendations of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to act on extrajudicial killings after the council conducted a universal review on human rights conditions in the country.

“Very strong recommendations were made by the United Nations to enter the Philippines which have been regularly rejected. We call on the government to reconsider,” CHR commissioner Karen Dumpit said.

A Philippine delegation responded to the Universal Public Review (UPR) when it faced the UNHRC in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.

It fully accepted 103, partly considered 99 and completely rejected 55 out of 257 total recommendations given by the UN that mostly covered the scope of the extrajudicial killings, the death penalty and the safety of human rights defenders.

Ghana’s request to allow UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard to probe extrajudicial killings in the country was also part of the rejected recommendations.

GLEE JALEA