Govt urged to look into price surge in chicken

A GROUP of poultry raisers on Wednesday called on the government to investigate a sudden surge in the price of chicken being sold in the market, after reports said several stalls in Metro Manila have jacked up their prices by as much as P20 per kilo.

Increased prices from P10-20 per kilo affected choice cuts such as wings, breasts and thighs.

In Marikina City, the price is now P125 per kilo from the previous P105.

Reports said in Pritil market in Manila’s Tondo district, chicken sells for P160 per kilo from the previous P150.

According to Elias Jose Inciong, president of the United Broilers Raisers Association, they are wondering why there is a sudden increase in prices, when the farmgate prices of chicken or that coming from the poultry farms remain the same.

The prices range from P70 to P82 per kilo for the farmgate chicken for last month, compared to P89 per kilo last March 16.

Inciong said they will call for a meeting with Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol over the matter.