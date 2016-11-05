Govt worker, 5 others busted in Cavite

An administrative aide at the Department of Labor and Employment who doubles as drug dealer was arrested while five others were caught in the act of sniffing shabu by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during a buy-bust in Bacoor City, Cavite. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the alleged pusher as Benito Clyde Ebol, alias Popot, of Sampaguita Street, Queen’s Row West in Bacoor City. Also arrested were Alexander Valete, 33; Ezekiel Encabo, 20; Denver Villapando, 36; Daryl Arviso, alias Choy, 30; and Mark Adrian Cruz, 29, all of Bacoor City who were caught in while having a pot session inside Ebol’s closed stall adjacent to his house that also serves as drug den. Confiscated during the operation were one sachet containing shabu worth P50,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, the same law enforcement unit conducted a buy-bust along Congressional Road, Poblacion 5 in GMA, Cavite and arrest Alibsar Nacarangcat, alias Alvin, 26, and seized one plastic containing 50 grams of shabu worth P150,000. Nacarangcat’s cohort, identified as Joel de Guzman, escaped after sensing that it was an entrapment. He remains at large.