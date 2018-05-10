Gov’t workers to receive mid-year bonus next week

Government workers will start getting their mid-year bonus, which is equivalent to their one month salary, on May 15, 2018, the Department of Budget and Management said on Wednesday.

The Budget department said it allocated P36.2 billion for the mid-year bonus of state workers.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said more than 1.5 million government workers will receive the bonus. Employees who have rendered at least four months of service and those who obtained a satisfactory performance rating are also eligible to receive the bonus.

Diokno said the amounts required for the grant of the mid-year bonus to personnel of national government agencies are charged against the agency-specific allocation for the payment of mid-year bonus under the 2018 national budget.