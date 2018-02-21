Govt working to tag key power projects

Ten energy ventures are being evaluated for possible proclamation as projects of national importance, a senior government official said, subsequently benefiting from streamlined approval processes.

Energy Undersecretary Jesus Cristino Posadas declined to identify the companies involved but said the projects spanned the areas of generation, transmission and resource development.

“We’re still in the evaluation stage,” Posadas told reporters on Monday.

Executive Order 30, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last June, calls for the creation an interagency Energy Investment Coordinating Council that will be responsible for harmonizing, integrating, and streamlining the approval process for projects classified as energy projects of national significance (EPNS).

Cusi last month said that he was “ready to declare one company” as an EPNS proponent without providing details.

Asked about the process of choosing a project, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said his department recognized the challenges of working on “indigenous power development.”

“We want one that will qualify as baseload and has a social impact. It qualifies to all those requirements not just the value of the investment,” he added.

Under EO 30, an EPNS can involve power generation or ancillary services, including those required to maintain and secure the national power grid. It must involve, among others, a capital investment of at least P3.5 billion, significant contribution to economic development, and complex technical processes and engineering designs.

The Palace order also directed government agencies to act on energy project applications related within 30 days after the submission of requirements.