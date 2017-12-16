Gozo, Shozo shine in Sta. Elena Amb. Cup

Ohira Gozo and Suzuki Shozo combined for 132 points to snare the team overall net championship in the 18th Sta. Elena Ambassador’s Cup held recently at their Sta. Rosa layout in Laguna.

Aside from snaring the team title, Gozo also clinched the Class B title with net 64. Victor de Ocampo came in at second spot with 65 while Ariel Ong settled for third position with 69.

Makoto Kinoshita and Egay San Luis, meanwhile, claimed the overall gross team crown with 146 aggregate. San Luis added another feather to his cap after scoring an even-par 72 to bag the individual low gross title.

For individual titles, Butch Garrucho scored a 79 gross for net 66 to top the Class A (handicap 0-14) division. Garrucho led by one stroke over first runner-up Vicente Guzman, 67, and by two strokes against second runner-up Vince Tanjutco, 68.

Class C champion Gary Quemado carded 100 gross for net 66 to edge Fred Tumacder, who won via countback against Anton Schuler.

Team aggregate champion Ric Patino and Gerry Zorilla finished with 69 including two net eagles over second placer Don Gaffney and Terry Macdonald, who posted a 69 built on one eagle and six birdies.

The duo of Tami Leung and Suzuki Yuichiro sizzled with 69 aggregate with an eagle and five birdies to grab the third spot.

Jaime Fernandez and John Galang, on the other hand, won the team scramble competition with 33 points including one net eagle against the tandem of Kazuo Murakami and Shoji Suzuki.

Team best ball champion Bryan Cockrell and Bing Liboro posted the best score of 26 to beat first runner-up Federico Sarabia and Fred Tumacder, who scored 28 best points.

Nearest to the pin winners were Jimmy Sy (Hole No. 2), Hisao Matsunaga (No. 7), Sung Rak Soo (No. 14), Don Gaffney (17), Martin Vonau (No. 21), and Vivian Chua (No. 24).