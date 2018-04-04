Grab assures PH competition commission of cooperation in review of Uber deal

TRANSPORT Network Company (TNC) Grab said that it would cooperate with the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), which would conduct a motu proprio review of its acquisition of the Southeast Asian assets of rival Uber.

“We have been officially notified yesterday, April 3, by the Philippine Competition Commission through an e-mail notice of the initiation of Motu Proprio review on the Uber acquisition deal,” Grab said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The PCC can expect Grab’s cooperation in this Motu Proprio review. We will prepare the necessary documents and share information required by the PCC, and will closely work with the Commission to address whatever questions and clarifications they may have. We are willing to collaborate with the government and regulatory bodies, as always, to ensure that we fairly address the needs of our stakeholders,” Grab added.

Grab said that while PCC holds its review, the TNC would continue to ensure the full transition of Uber onto Grab’s platform.

The PCC said that it would review the acquisition, as “the riding public and partner drivers may be adversely affected by the transaction.”

“The Commission also found that the transaction will result in a substantial increase in concentration of an already highly concentrated market in an industry that provides a basic public service,” PCC added.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that there were four TNCs seeking accreditation from the government to be new players in the transport industry in the country: PIRA, Lag go, Owto, and Hype. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO