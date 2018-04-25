Grab drivers will no longer see passengers’ destination

STARTING April 27, 2018, Grab drivers will no longer see the destination of passengers, Brian Cu, Grab Philippines country head, said Tuesday.

Cu said the feature that allows drivers to see where a passenger is going will be taken down.

“We hear what our riders want and we will continue to improve our services while making bookings more efficient for our riders. We will implement non-showing of passenger information before ride acceptance, as it is a major source of complaints,” he said in a statement.

However, for drivers’ protection, they would have the option to see their passenger’s destination during the wee hours of the night.

“We hope that our passengers will do their part and verify their accounts for safety and proper identity,” Cu said.

Grab Philippines will also roll-out an auto-accept feature which will allocate rides automatically to drivers.

The auto-accept driver app will be fully implemented on Friday, while the destination masking will initially be rolled out to 25 percent of Grab drivers with low acceptance rate.

The company has recently been swamped with complaints involving the cancellation of bookings by Grab drivers.