Grab expects PCC to approve Uber deal

Grab is confident that the Philippine Competititon Commission (PCC) will clear its acquisition of rival Uber’s operations in the country.

“Grab is already taking the initiative to reach out the PCC. We will have a meeting with them…next week,” Grab Philippines spokesperson Leo Gonzales told reporters.

“We believe that PCC will conduct a review of the transaction that just happened. We are open to working on them with that,” Gonzales said.

“We do not foresee any problem going forward with regard to that.”

Earlier, the PCC said that Grab’s acquisition of Uber’s Southeast Asian businesses was not a done deal. Grab has yet to formally notify the competition body of the deal.

“If the parties meet the new threshold, now set at P2 billion for size of transaction and P5 billion for size of party, they should notify the PCC within 30 days after signing of their definitive agreement,” the PCC has said.

Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu claimed that the acquisition would mean reduced waiting time for Filipino commuters..

He noted that around 20,000 to 24,000 Uber drivers in the Philippines were expected to shift to Grab.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board official Aileen Lizada said the agency would be closely looking at Grab’s fares.