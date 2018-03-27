Grab gobbles up Uber in Southeast Asia

TRANSPORT network company Grab announced on Monday it had acquired rival Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia, including its franchise in the Philippines, to expand ridesharing and food delivery services in the region.

“Grab is acquiring Uber’s rideshare and food delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and integrating them into Grab’s leading transportation and fintech (financial technology) platform,” Grab said in a statement.

“In exchange, Uber will receive a 27.5 percent stake in Grab, which is reflective of the companies’ respective market shares,” it added.

The sale is California-based Uber’s latest withdrawal from a market where it had faced tough competition, as new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi seeks to stem huge losses and move past a series of scandals.

After a fierce battle, Uber sold its China operations to rival DiDi Chuxing in 2016 in return for a stake, and last year the US firm merged in Russia with the taxi-hailing app of internet giant Yandex.

The deal with Grab – which operates in eight Southeast Asian countries – is similar to the one struck with DiDi, and ends a fight for market share in a region that is home to some 650 million people and an increasingly affluent middle class.

Food delivery

Grab also said on Monday that it would also take over Uber Eats operations to immediately become a major player in food delivery services in Southeast Asia in the next quarter.

“The GrabFood service will expand from two existing countries to all major Southeast Asian countries by next quarter. This will be another great use case to drive continued adoption of the GrabPay mobile wallet and support Grab’s growing financial services platform,” according to Grab.

GrabPay is the transport network company’s mobile wallet, which can be used to pay for rides, as well as to other partner merchants. GrabFood is being operated in Thailand and Indonesia.

“The acquisition accelerates Grab’s path to profitability in its core transport business… Grab is now backed by the world’s two largest global ride-hailing companies, DiDi Chuxing and Uber, in addition to leading global investor SoftBank. All three significant stakes in Grab and are committed to its continued success in Southeast Asia,” Grab said.

‘Exceptional growth’

Grab, launched in 2012, has poured money into expanding its regional fleet and now operates in 195 cities in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.

As well as linking customers up with private cars, it has services offering motorbike taxis in some countries, regular taxis and carpooling, as well as food and package delivery.

Before the acquisition, Uber operated in 64 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries.

Grab’s services in the Philippines began as GrabTaxi in 2013, while Uber’s operations in the Philippines began in 2014.

In August 2017, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) briefly suspended Uber operations in the Philippines for defying an order on accepting new driver applications.

“This deal is a testament to Uber’s exceptional growth across Southeast Asia over the past five years,” Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber chief executive officer, said in a joint statement with Grab.

“It will help us double down on our plans for growth as we invest heavily in our products and technology to create the best customer experience on the planet,” said Khosrowshahi, who is joining Grab’s board as part of the agreement.

Grab’s chief executive and co-founder, Anthony Tan, said the acquisition marked the beginning of a “new era”.

“We are humbled that a company born in Southeast Asia has built one of the largest platforms that millions of consumers use daily and provides income opportunities to over five million people,” Tan said in a statement.

“Together with Uber, we are now in an even better position to fulfill our promise to outserve our customers. Their trust in us as a transport brand allows us to look towards the next step as a company: Improving people’s lives through food, payments, and financial services.”

‘Fewer choices for commuters’

While both sides said the move would benefit customers, analysts raised concerns a lack of competition could push up prices.

John Colley of Warwick Business School said Japan’s Softbank was behind the deal.

“There is little doubt that Softbank are behind this rationalization of the taxi hailing market. Softbank has taken substantial shareholding positions in Uber, Grab, Lyft, and DiDi Chuxing which are all hemorrhaging cash in a battle for market share. Incentives to drivers and passengers are driving the pursuit of a ‘winner takes all’ strategy in markets across the globe,” he said.

“Softbank is the real winner as another source of major losses in two of its investments will be eliminated in the merger. Expect fares to increase and driver pay to reduce as subsidies are withdrawn as the price wars come to an end.”

Corrine Png, a transport analyst from Singapore-based research firm Crucial Perspective, told Agence France-Presse: “Industry consolidation will mean fewer choices for commuters and fares are likely to trend higher over time as the remaining players seek to improve their profitability longer term,”

Competition between ride-hailing apps has been heating up in Southeast Asia, with the market forecast to grow more than five times to $13.1 billion by 2025, according to a 2016 report by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

Uber is the largest firm of its kind with a presence in more than 600 cities, but it has been rocked by scandals and is facing fierce competition from rivals in Asia and Europe.

Chief executive Travis Kalanick was ousted in June last year after missteps including allegations of executive misconduct, a toxic workplace atmosphere and potentially unethical competitive practices.

New boss Khosrowshahi has vowed to turn the company around as Uber gears up for a 2019 public share offering.

But he has a fight on his hands – Uber’s losses in 2017 grew to $4.5 billion from the $2.8 billion the company lost a year earlier.

with ARIC JOHN SY CUA AND AFP