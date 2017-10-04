Grab launches parcel, employee rides in Cebu

TRANSPORT network company Grab Philippines said on Monday it has launched its GrabExpress delivery service and Grab for Work business transport solution in Cebu City.

“We believe that Cebuanos can widely use the service, whether it be for their businesses or for their personal errands because GrabExpress is really the easiest and fastest way to get parcels delivered,” Grab Philippines’ Country Head Brian Cu said in a statement.

GrabExpress offers parcel delivery service anywhere in the city. The service features real-time tracking so customers can monitor their items until they get to their destination.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña was the first one to send a package using GrabExpress as a sign that he welcomed the service in the city, Grab said.

Grab For Work is a transport expense management system that offers employers multiple payment options, allowing for consolidated statements for all rides of their employees.

“Grab for Work will work with the Cebu City local government to serve certain offices,” Grab said. R