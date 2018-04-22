Grab lists driver ‘don’t’s,’ warns offenders of suspension or ban

THE management of Grab Philippines warned its drivers that they can be suspended or banned if found forcing their passengers to cancel bookings.

According to Grab Philippines, it has sent a message to drivers that the following acts were strictly prohibited by the transport network company (TNC):

* telling the passenger to cancel the booking after the driver has accepted it;

* intentionally driving far from the pick-up point to force the passenger to cancel; and * telling the passenger that the driver is far from the pick-up point when in fact he or she is just near.

“Ang lahat nang driver na gagawa ng mga nabanggit ay sasailalim sa investigation at ang mapatunayang lumabag ay maaaring ma-suspend o ma-ban sa aming platform,” Grab Philippines said.

(All drivers who will commit these acts will be investigated and if proven guilty face suspension or even ban from using our platform.)

Earlier, a screenshot of a text message with a Grab driver went viral, as the driver was asking his passenger to cancel the booking because he could not come.

The driver told the passenger, “Ako eat muna. Nagmamadali ka, ikaw cancel.”

Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu addressed the issue on a Facebook post stating that the driver has “been suspended and won’t likely be able to drive on Grab again.”

“Grab does not tolerate this behavior. I will have the team start mining all convos (conversations) and start suspending drivers that do not meet our standards,” Cu said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO