Grab losing P20-P30 per trip, travel charge suspension forcing drivers to stay away, says country head

TRANSPORT network company (TNC) Grab Philippines has been a losing venture since it opened its ride-sharing business here, aggravated by the suspension of the implementation of the additional travel charge that has resulted in the refusal of some drivers to ply their routes, its country head said on Monday.

“Ang financial record, nilabas namin sa Congress. Lugi kami ever since nagstart ang negosyo in favor of the drivers and passengers,” Brian Cu said during the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel.

Cu said Grab was losing P20 to P30 per trip, earning less than what it has spent for its business.

“Over all there has been an investment of P1.6-billion (across Southeast Asia). Sa technology, tuluy-tuloy ang pag-iinvest…May mga investors kami that believe in the future of ride sharing, ito ang tulay natin,” Cu said.

(We have been investing in technology. We have investors who believe in the future of ride sharing. This is our bridge.)

Cu also said that the suspension of the P2 travel charge has resulted in the sudden drop of income of our partners, forcing them to stop plying their routes.

“Drivers have to buy gas, pay the monthly amortization for the vehicle, or the daily boundary, and when traffic stalls them, it is only the P2 per minute that saves their income. So with the P2 gone, many of our drivers earn less and drive less, if (not) at all. No matter how willing they are to drive, they are left with no choice but to think of ways to recover their expenses. Sadly, most of them have resorted to canceling bookings especially when they know how they will traverse traffic,” according to Cu.

Grab Philippines has filed a motion for reconsideration before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to explain that the P2 per minute charge was legal based on Department Order 2015-011.

It was PBA-Party list Rep. Jericho Nograles who exposed the allegedly illegal P2 per minute travel charge.

The LTFRB confirmed this, and ordered Grab to suspend its implementation. The LTFRB also ordered Grab to lower its surge rate from twice the regular fare to 1.5 times after it has acquired the Southeast Asian businesses of its rival TNC Uber, until a new competitor comes in.

Recently, the LTFRB accredited three new TNCs, prompting the transport agency to restore the original surge rate of Grab.

Meanwhile, Cu said that Grab has sanctioned almost 500 drivers last week following an internal investigation into mounting complaints against drivers who were reported to have been cancelling passengers’ bookings.

“Only five percent cancellation rate is allowed as metric for incentives. Those with 10 percent and above cancellation rate per week may face sanctions such as suspension and complete banning from the platform,” Cu said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO