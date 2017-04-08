Grab now Tableau Online’s largest customer in Asia Pacific

TRANSPORT network company Grab has become Tableau Online’s largest customer in Asia Pacific for self-service data analytics, according to the software company on Friday.

An analytics platform of Tableau Software, Tableau Online is a cloud-based solution for sharing, distributing, and collaborating on content created in Tableau.

According to Tableau, Grab employees across 40 cities in seven countries have access to Tableau Online to visualize and analyze the data stream related to transport and cashless payments stored on its cloud platform.

Grab offers online booking of transportation services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and is currently expanding into Myanmar with its entry into Yangon.

GrabShare, Grab’s carpooling service, captures five real-time dashboards with insights on rides, passengers, and drivers.

“Providing our people with access to real-time data and analytics make sense for Grab, as we want to generate maximum value from maintaining one of the largest datasets in Southeast Asia to deliver the best ride-hailing platform for everyone,” Cheryl Goh, group vice president of marketing for Grab, said in a statement.

“We constantly optimize and refine our marketing campaigns for all our services tailored to each city and have consequentially expanded our reach to serve more passengers and drivers,” Goh added.