Grab offers 100K reward for info on driver’s killers

Transport network company Grab Philippines said it would give a P100,000 bounty to whoever could provide information on the killers of Grab driver Geraro Maquidato Jr.

“I have already talked to his wife. Her simple wish was to give justice to Junjie (Maquidato) and to arrest the coward who killed him,” Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said in a statement on Monday.

“I think it’s within our responsibility do whatever we can para hulihin po ang perpetrator ng crime na ito (to catch the perpetrator of this crime),” Cu added.

Cu said Grab was using its technology to help authorities solve Maquidato’s killing.

Maquidato was killed on October 26 by unidentified men who took his car after he was shot dead on Bonanza Street in Pasay.

Addressing the killers, Cu said: “Hindi na kayo magtatagal dito. Mahuhuli kayo at mahuhuli. Nasa amin ang data. Nakita namin kung saan kayo dumaan, saan niyo binaba (You won’t last long. You will be caught eventually. We have the data. We know the route you took and where you dropped off).”

Grab urged individuals who have knowledge on the killers’ whereabouts to call or text 09176178731.

Grab’s records showed that Maguidato was a registered driver of a silver Toyota Innova with conduction sticker number YV 7109.

On October 27, Grab’s attention was called in a social media post by Rex Mer Solitario that spoke of the death of Maquidato, his uncle who was a Grab Car driver.

Last year, Maquidato was recognized for giving a courtesy ride to a sick passenger. His good deed went viral because of a Facebook post from the passenger’s family.

Divine Lactao Ornum booked a GrabCar for her sister, Prima, who was on her way to Quezon City to pick up bags of blood for her dialysis.

Maquidato was in the area and was less than a minute away. He picked Prima up but did not ask for payment for the trip out of kindness.

Prima passed away last August 22 due to complications of diabetes.