Grab offers P100,000 bounty for information leading to arrest of driver’s killer

TRANSPORT network company Grab Philippines is offering a P100,000-bounty to whoever can provide information on those responsible for the death of one of its drivers.

“I have already talked to his wife. Her simple wish is to give justice to Junjie and to arrest the coward who killed him (Nakausap ko po ang misis nya, ang simpleng hiling lang niya ay mabigyan ng justice po si Junjie at mahuli ang duwag na pumatay sa kanya),” Brian Cu, Grab Philippines country head, said in a statement on Monday.

Junjie is Gerardo Maquidato Jr.

“I think it’s within our responsibility to do whatever we can para hulihin po ang perpetrator ng crime na ito [so that this perpetrator can be arrested],” Cu added.

Cu said Grab was using its technology to help authorities solve Maquidato’s killing.

Maquidato was shot dead by unidentified men who pretended to book a trip with Grab last October 26.

Maquidato, whom Grab awarded recently for being an exemplary driver, was killed along Bonanza Street in Pasay, his car taken away by his attackers.

“Hindi na kayo magtatagal dito. Mahuhuli kayo at mahuhuli. Nasa amin ang data. Nakita namin kung saan kayo dumaan, saan niyo binaba,” Cu said.

(You will not be free for long. You will be arrested soon. The data is with us. We saw the route you took and where you left him.)

Grab asked those who know the perpetrator’s whereabouts to call or text 09176178731. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO