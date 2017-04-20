Grab PH backs proposed ride- sharing service for govt workers

GRAB Philippines on Wednesday said it supports Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno’s statement encouraging state officials and employees to use the ride-sharing services of transportation network companies (TNCs) instead of buying their own cars.

Brian Cu, country head of Grab Philippines, said they are ready to work on a partnership with the government on the proposed use of Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) for government workers, offering their business transport solution, Grab for Work, to Department of Budget (DBM) employees as a pilot project.

The DBM chief said on Tuesday that if he had his way, state workers should take ride-sharing services like Uber, another TNVS operator, instead of buying their own cars.

Diokno made the statement during the “Dutertenomics” forum, which discussed the different transportation projects and solutions being developed by the Duterte administration. The forum was attended by the heads of various government agencies.

Cu said that Grab has always been a partner of the government for development and will continue to do so, especially with this statement from Secretary Diokno.

“Helping ensure the safety and security of commuters is a big responsibility for any company. Grab has always been ready to engage and cooperate with the government to not only resolve regulatory issues but also to find solutions to make Filipinos’ daily commute a better, safer experience,” Cu said.

“And certainly, as an active partner, we are called to be mindful of our responsibilities as a member of the community. Aside from providing job opportunities to Filipinos, Grab also helps the economy by religiously paying proper taxes and dues,” he added.

Metro Manila commuters have taken quickly to using ride-sharing services Uber and Grab, prompting the government to step in and regulate this sector.

with REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO