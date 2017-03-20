Grab PH disowns mall caravan invite on social media

TRANSPORTATION network company (TNC) Grab Philippines has disowned a social media post inviting interested drivers to a mall caravan at the Trinoma in Quezon City on March 25 promising one-hour activation with a sign-up bonus for new drivers.

Grab said over the weekend that the post was not a legitimate invitation.

According to the post on the Facebook page of Grab drivers, the caravan will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trinoma on March 25 and new drivers will get a P4,000 sign-up bonus as well as Grab goodies and snacks.

The basic requirements are a professional driver’s license and an OR/CR or vehicle sales invoice, according to the social media post.

In a statement, Grab said that “the alleged acquisition event alluded to by the said post is not organized, endorsed, commissioned or sanctioned by Grab Philippines.”

Grab Philippines said it discourages anyone from participating in the purported event.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) published a message sent to them by Grab Philippines saying that all advertisements have to go through their marketing department, which did not happen with the said invitation post.

“All ads and posts go through our marketing department, which is very strict. Even us in senior management cannot post any Grab ad or announcement without explicit approval,” according to the message of Leo Gonzales, public affairs manager of Grab Philippines.

“Even the appearance of the image is not based on Grab’s standards,” Gonzales said.