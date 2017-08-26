Grab to refund overpriced bookings

Ride-hailing app Grab Philippines urged passengers to report to them overpriced bookings in exchange for a refund, amid increasing demand over the suspension of its rival Uber.

“If there is a pricing which you think is too much, please send us an email, I will gladly refund it,” Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said in an interview.

Cu said Grab makes sure that the prices are capped at 1.4x surge only.

“We will constantly monitor that the pricing does not get out hand,” he added.

Cu earlier said that Grab has placed a 1.4x cap surge to booking prices after passengers complained of the high cost of their ride services.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board allowed the transfer of displaced Uber drivers to Grab and U-hop.

The LTFRB is currently reviewing the motion Uber filed asking to be fined P10 million instead of being suspended.