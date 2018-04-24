Grab scraps app feature showing passengers’ destinations

THE number of cancelled bookings in Grab Philippines is expected to decrease after the ride-sharing network removed on its app a feature enabling its drivers to see the destination of prospective passengers prior to accepting the trip request starting on Friday.

“We hear what our riders want and we will continue to improve our services while making bookings more efficient for our riders. We will implement non-showing of passenger information before ride acceptance, as it is a major source of complaints,” Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu said in a statement.

To ensure their protection, however, drivers would have the option to see the passengers’ destination during the wee hours of the night, Cu said.

“We hope that our passengers will do their part and verify their accounts for safety and proper identity. For added protection during wee hours of the night, drivers have an option to see passenger destination,” Cu said.

Grab Philippines will also roll out an auto-accept feature, which will allocate rides automatically to drivers, the transport network company (TNC) said.

The auto-accept driver app feature will also be fully implemented on Friday while the destination masking will initially be rolled out to 25 percent of Grab drivers with low acceptance rate, the TNC said.

Cu said the addition of these features was decided with the approval of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Passengers have complained of cancelled bookings by Grab drivers who could see in advance their trip requests. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO