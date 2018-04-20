Grab surge cap back to twice regular rate after LTFRB accredits 3 ride-sharing networks

THE maximum surge pricing cap of Grab Philippines is back to twice the regular rate from 1.5 times, as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has accredited three new transport network companies (TNCs).

“This Board has issued a certificate of accreditation to a new transport network company, Hype Transport Systems Inc with [a]two-year accreditation period,” the LTFRB said in an order released on Friday.

Aside from Hype, the LTFRB also accredited Hirna and GoLag.

“As such, the now subject motion was filed by movant TNC and moved that the Order dated April 11, 2018 enjoining to limit its surge [cap]from 2.0x to 1.5x be set aside, considering that when the Board accredited a new transportation network company, the premise on the Order moved to be vacated or set aside has become non-existent,” the order said.

On April 11, LTFRB ordered Grab to lower its maximum surge rate because of the absence of competition after the TNC acquired the operations of rival Uber in the Philippines and in other parts of Southeast Asia. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO