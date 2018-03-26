Grab takes over Uber

TRANSPORT Network Company (TNC) Uber has sold its operations in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, to rival Grab, according to a report on news website Bloomberg.

The report said Singapore would acquire all of Uber’s US-based operations, which would also include food delivery service UberEats, that is not yet available in the Philippines.

Bloomberg also said that Uber would get a 27.5 percent stake and its chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, would join the Grab board.

“This deal is a testament to Uber’s exceptional growth across Southeast Asia over the past five years,” Khosrowshahi said in a joint statement with Grab. “It will help us double down on our plans for growth as we invest heavily in our products and technology to create the best customer experience on the planet.”

Grab CEO and co-founder, Anthony Tan, said that the acquisition marked the beginning of a “new era”.

“We are humbled that a company born in Southeast Asia has built one of the largest platforms that millions of consumers use daily and provides income opportunities to over five million people,” Tan said in a statement. “Together with Uber, we are now in an even better position to fulfill our promise to outserve our customers. Their trust in us as a transport brand allows us to look towards the next step as a company: Improving people’s lives through food, payments, and financial services.”

Grab’s services in the Philippines began as GrabTaxi in 2013, while Uber’s operations in the Philippines began in 2014.

In August 2017, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) briefly suspended Uber operations in the Philippines for defying an order on accepting new driver applications. ARIC JOHN SY CUA