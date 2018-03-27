Grab to absorb Uber employees

A DAY after Grab announced that it was acquiring the Southeast Asian operations of Uber, including in the Philippines, the transport network company (TNC) assured its rival’s over 500 employees in the country that they would be absorbed.

“We understand it’s been an emotional and trying day for Uber’s employees in Southeast Asia. On the part of Grab, we are committed to try to find roles for over 500 Uber employees. In addition we will find roles for their contract staff,” Grab said in a statement on Tuesday.



“We will be having conversations with all +500 employees on how they would fit into Grab. In the meantime, all Uber employees are on paid leave,” Grab added.



Singapore-based Grab acquired the transport sharing and food delivery services of Uber in Southeast Asia.



Aside from Uber, Grab is also backed-up by TNC DiDi Chuxing and global investor SoftBank.



“We have faith that many of Uber’s employees are as committed to improving the lives of people in Southeast Asia as we are. We look forward to welcoming them to the Grab family,” Grab said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO