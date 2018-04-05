Grab to cooperate as PCC probes deal

The local unit of Grab Philippines will cooperate with competition authorities as they investigate the transport network company’s acquisition of rival Uber’s Southeast Asian operations.

“We have been officially notified yesterday, April 3, by the Philippine Competition Commission … of the initiation of motu proprio review on the Uber acquisition deal,” Grab Philippines spokesperson Leo Gonzales said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The PCC can expect Grab’s cooperation … We will prepare the necessary documents and share information required by the PCC and will closely work with the Commission to address whatever questions and clarifications they may have,” he added.

“We are willing to collaborate with the government and regulatory bodies, as always, to ensure that we fairly address the needs of our stakeholders.”

Gonzales noted that while the PCC conducts the review, Grab would continue to work on integrating Uber drivers into Grab’s platform.

The PCC on Tuesday initiated a review of the Grab-Uber deal over concerns that “the riding public and partner drivers may be adversely affected by the transaction.”

“The Commission also found that the transaction will result in a substantial increase in concentration of an already highly concentrated market in an industry that provides a basic public service,” it added.

Grab’s takeover of Uber’s Southeast Asia business has already been flagged by Singaporean authorities as possibly infringing competition laws.

Malaysia on Monday also announced that it was monitoring Grab for possible anti-competitive practices.