Grab transport working on solution to protect drivers vs criminals

A TRANSPORT network company (TNC) has taken steps to ensure the safety of its drivers after one of them lost his vehicle and his life to unidentified car thieves.

“We mourn for the needless and untimely death of one of our best driver-partners, Mr. Gerardo Amolato Maquidato Jr. He was killed by still unidentified suspects who booked and rode as regular passengers before shooting him and fleeing in his vehicle,” Grab said in a statement over the weekend.

According to Grab, a police report cited that a witness heard a gun shot about 7:50 p.m. on October 26, then saw a dead man being pushed out of a silver Toyota Innova along Bonanza Street in Pasay. Grab records show that the registered driver of the car, with plate number YV 7109, was Maquidato.

“Grab has taken steps in working on a tech solution that would decrease, if not completely hamper, the chances of carnapping incidents involving Transport Network Vehicle Services that have apparently been the latest target of lawless elements,” according to the TNC.

Six carnapping incidents involving Grab vehicles have been reported to authorities in 2017.

Maquidato was an awardee of Grab in 2016 after he gave a free ride to a sick passenger.

Divine Ornum booked a Grab car for her sister, Prima, who was on her way to Quezon City to pick up bags of blood for her dialysis. Maquidato picked her up but did not take any payment for the trip.

The incident with Maquidato comes more than a month after another Grab driver lost his SUV to robbers.

Edgar Luciapao Jr., 34, lost his vehicle on September 4, 2017, to thieves who posed as passengers and from Pasig City.

Luciapao, a seaman, told police he received a booking through his Grab app and picked up the passengers along Quezon Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

The passengers told Luciapao to bring them to Marcos Highway in Pasig, where they beat him up. He escaped, however, and managed to call for help.

He was covered with bruises when he reported the loss of his white Mitsubishi Montero (conduction sticker NO-0006).

On July 5, 2016, Eduardo Palacay, 39, did not lose his vehicle but his personal effects to a robber who posed as a passenger bound for Pasig City.

Palacay said he picked up the unidentified thief in Quezon City.

Palacay said that upon reaching his destination, the passenger invited him for a Spa and Parlor.

As Palacay let his guard down, his passenger took the chance to grab his bag with two cellular phones, P3,000 in cash, three ATM Cards, Grab G-cash card and various identification cards.

There were other incidents involving Grab drivers, some being used unknowingly as drug couriers or to deliver dangerous material such as explosives as in the case of a GrabExpress rider who, along with the recipient of the package, died when the package exploded. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO, EJ GOMEZ