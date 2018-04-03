Grab-Uber deal has ‘far reaching impact’

Grab’s acquisition of Uber’s Southeast Asian operation will require an extensive review given its “far reaching impact”, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said.

“As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely with the end view of potentially reviewing it for competition concerns, as a notified transaction, or by opening a motu proprio case,” the antitrust body said in a statement.

The deal, announced last month, has already been flagged for investigation by regulators in Singapore and Malaysia.

“A merger or acquisition review using competition lens will determine whether the merger of two players in the ride-sharing market will substantially lessen competition,” the PCC said.

“This means the PCC will evaluate and analyze if after the acquisition, prices will likely increase; ride-sharing services will deteriorate; passengers will effectively have less options; and how likely other new transport network companies (TNCs) have a chance in fairly competing against the merged firm,” it added.

“In the event they will not submit voluntarily to the jurisdiction of PCC, the Philippine Competition Act allows the Commission to launch a motu proprio review or open a case that may disentangle or block the deal.”

The PCC said it recognized that the deal would give Grab a “virtual monopoly in the ride-sharing market until the new players come into operation.”

“The PCC is meeting with the representatives of the parties today to determine if the transaction will meet the merger notification thresholds and thereby verify if the Grab-Uber transaction is notifiable,” it added.

The consultation, PCC noted, was being taken as a sign of Grab and Uber’s willingness to comply with the provisions of the Philippine Competition Act.

While terms have not been disclosed, it said that the deal would have to be cleared if it fell within regulatory thresholds. If not, Grab and Uber would be asked to allow a voluntary review to address competition concerns.

“Should anticompetitive concerns arise out of the transaction review, the parties may propose commitments to remedy, mitigate, or present the negative effects to competition in the market after the acquisition,” the PCC said.