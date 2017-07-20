Grab, Uber get reprieve on ‘colorum’ vehicles

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on late Wednesday said it is open to receive a motion for reconsideration (MR) from both Grab and Uber to defer apprehension of colorum vehicles that the two transport network companies (TNCs) could be operating.

Colorum vehicles run without LTFRB franchises.

“If both transport network companies fail to submit their respective MR, the July 11, 2017 order stays,” LTFRB spokesman Aileen Lizada said in a text message to reporters.

Last July 11, the franchising board said Grab and Uber drivers behind the wheel of colorum vehicles will be slapped a fine of P120,000 and the vehicles will be impounded for three months by July 26.

Uber and Grab said they were set to file their respective motions of reconsideration on Thursday to resolve issues against their supposedly colorum drivers.

The LTFRB said it had instructed both companies to stop activating apps of drivers without certificates for public conveyance.

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, amid an impending crackdown on Grab and Uber drivers, said the government wants to have a share from the income of the TNCs.

Acording to him. less than 10 percent of 56,000 vehicles operating under Grab and Uber are registered with the franchising board.

The Transportation department, he said, also wants to establish a cap in the number of Grab and Uber vehicles plying the roads once it has established compliance of the TNCs with getting permits to operate from the LTFRB.