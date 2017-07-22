Grab, Uber papers missing

The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Friday that it has lost the accreditation papers of Grab and Uber.

“Ever since we assumed office last year, we tried to locate the accreditation folders of both of Uber and Grab,” LTFRB Spokesman Aileen Lizada told reporters in a text message.

“However, after searching the office of the executive director and office of the chairman, they are nowhere to be found,” Lizada added.

According to Lizada, the loss of the documents will not affect in any way renewal of accreditation of both transport network companies.

“There is no connection with renewal [of accreditation]. The question is who took them and why?” Lizada said.

Meanwhile, Grab and Uber drivers and operators filed their petition on Friday asking for the lifting of a memorandum circular issued last year which stopped the processing of applications for Certificates of Public Convenience for transport network vehicle service (TVNS).

Transportation Undersecretary Tim Orbos received the petition, signed by 120,000 drivers and operators.

No rules governing TNVS

Meanwhile, a transport network company (TNC) representative said on Friday that operators are willing to go by the rules but they are facing a blank wall.

“The government does not have a set of rules covering TNCs. We don’t have guidelines. We are very much willing to comply but how?” Glenford Artuz, representative of the group Grab PDCom said in a press conference on Friday in Quezon City.

“There is also no law governing TNVS. There are no implementing rules and regulations,” he added.

Aylene Paguio of Silangan Autoclub said that Grab drivers have submitted all the necessary papers required to operate including securing a mayor’s permit and paying taxes.

“We are doing everything required of us just to be given a permit to operate,” Paguio said

The operators also pleaded with President Rodrigo Duterte to lift the suspension by the Land Transportation Regulatory Board (LTFRB) of appications for the franchising of TNVS.

Meanwhile, Rep. Cesar Sarmiento, chairman of the House committee on transportation said, “The true nature of the TNCs and the TNVS must therefore be determined

All stakeholders must be required to submit their position paper on this matter to aid in the proper actions to be taken by Congress,” Sarmiento said in a statement.

“Should Congress enact bills touching on the operation of the TNCs and TNVS? Should Congress amend the Public Service Act?” Sarmiento asked?