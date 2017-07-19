GRAB and Uber can prevent the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) from enforcing its order to apprehend undocumented units starting July 26 if they could come up with their respective legal remedy before the said date, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said Wednesday.

In an interview after meeting with officials of the LTFRB and representatives of Uber and Grab, which belong to the Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), Ejercito said the board agreed to delay the execution of its order if they could file a motion for reconsideration.

“They (LTFRB) told us that it will wait for Uber and Grab to file the necessary motion in connection with the order, and they will extend the implementation of the order,” Ejercito told reporters.

However, if the Grab and Uber fail to file the necessary motion, Ejercito said the order would be in effect and those units that would not have the legal franchise issued by the LTFRB would be apprehended starting July 26.

Ejercito called for the meeting in a bid to stop the disruption of Uber and Grab operations. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA