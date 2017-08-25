Grab urges passengers to report overpriced bookings by drivers

RIDE-hailing app Grab Philippines is urging passengers to report overpriced bookings in exchange for a refund, amid increasing demand due to suspension of its rival Uber.

“If there is pricing which you think is too much, please send us an email, and will gladly refund it,” Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu said in a broadcast interview late Thursday.

Cu said Grab would like to make sure that the prices were capped at “1.4x surge” only.

“We will constantly monitor that the pricing does not get out of hand,” Cu said.

Cu said that Grab has placed a 1.4x cap surge to booking prices after passengers complained of the high cost of its services.

Cu said he understood as well the difficulty in booking as there was a low supply of drivers, but said that the situation would get better in the coming months.

The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) allowed the transfer of displaced Uber drivers to Grab, and to another transport network company (TNC), U-hop.

The LTFRB is currently reviewing the petition filed by Uber, which is seeking the imposition of a P10-million fine from the Board to lift its suspension, after the TNC failed to comply with the agency’s order to stop accrediting vehicles in its fleet. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO