‘Grab’ used to transport drugs – PNP

The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said on Tuesday that ride hailing app Grab Philippines is being used by “criminals” to transport illegal drugs.

“Grab is being used as transporter of drugs,” PNP-HPG head Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said in a news briefing.

Grab Philippines President Brian Matthew Cu admitted that there have been several incidents when their drivers were asked to transport illegal drugs.

He said there were “less than nine” cases reported about illegal drugs being transported in Grab cars.

The HPG partnered with Grab Philippines to combat the transport of illegal drugs.

“’Grab’ is not a law enforcement agency. So Grab drivers have the right to inspect the packages of customers. Police can’t do that. They need a warrant first,” Escobal said.

He added that his agency is willing to partner with other commuter service apps and other transport vehicles to combat the transport of illegal drugs using ride hailing services.

“The more help we’ll get, the easier it would be to fight illegal drugs,” Escobal said.

Cu said Grab drivers will be directed to inspect packages of customers.

“Criminals are wisening up. We need to detect contrabands. We have to check the packages,” Cu said. “We are serious in tackling this problem. We don’t want a few criminals to close down a service that helps many people.”