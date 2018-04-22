Grab violating LTFRB order to remove feature showing passengers’ destination since 2015, lawmaker bares

ON top of overcharging customers with P2 per minute on the road, ride sharing service company Grab has been violating a government regulatory order to remove a feature, which allows drivers to see the passengers’ destination before accepting the booking, a lawmaker said on Sunday.

Rep. Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list was referring to a 2015 order issued by then Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Winston Ginez.

Ginez issued the order in 2015 amid complaints by thousands of commuters back then that Grab drivers refused to accept booking requests during a downpour that left them stranded.

“This order from the LTFRB to remove the capacity to know the riders destination has been issued way back September 2015 because the LTFRB’s contention was that drivers would have the urge to refuse to accept a passenger booking if they know the destination. It has been three years since then and Grab has not been following this,” Nograles said on radio.

“That’s modus [of a crime]. Grab has been defying the LTFRB. They have been above the law for so long,” Nograles added.

It was Nograles who exposed that Grab has been charging their passengers P2 per minute on top of the regular fare since June 2017, which the LTFRB did not approve.

Nograles discovered the hidden charges by asking for the breakdown of his Grab receipt. In asking for the breakdown, Nograles introduced himself as a member of the House of Representatives.

Grab admitted imposing the surcharge without LTFRB’s approval but has argued that this was not a disadvantage to passengers. LLANESCA T. PANTI