Grab warns drivers may leave or vehicles reduced if P2 travel charge scrapped

TRANSPORT network company (TNC) Grab Philippines warned that its drivers may leave or be forced to reduce the number of vehicles serving riders if it would comply with the order of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to stop imposing the P2 per minute travel charge as it filed a motion for reconsideration.

Grab said the P2 additional fare was legal and based on a Department of Transportation order in 2015 authorizing TNCs to set their own fares.

“This order sounds populist but is actually anti-people because it will hurt the drivers and the passengers more. The P2 fare component is not a Grab income since 80 percent goes to the driver, and the 20 percent left is used for additional driver incentives and passenger promos,” Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu said in a statement.

“If our drivers lose income because of traffic in Metro Manila, they might stop working as a TNVS (transport network vehicle service) driver and that would mean fewer vehicles to serve the public.” Cu said. REICELENE IGNACIO