Grabador tops Atleta Ako Aquathlon

A strong performance in swimming helped Carla Beatriz Grabador excel in the standard distance and grabbed the 25-29 age-group title in the 3rd Atleta Ako Women’s Aquathlon on Sunday at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Grabador won the standard distance 500m swim – 5m run competition in 33 minutes and five seconds, which includes a swift 7:20 swim time. Wu Crew’s Ines Santiago, 35-39 champion and 2nd placer Kaye Lopez of Fit + Academy, delivered the second and third best standard distance time finishes of 33:57 and 34:14 respectively in the race organized by Bike King and presented by AtletaAko.com and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Other standard distance champions were Andrea Villanueva (18-24), Ian Banzon (30-34), Ani Brown (40-44), Elaine Andaya (45-49), Celma Hitalia (50-above) and the JasTri Team (relay).

In the 400 meter swim – 4.2 km run, Lauren Plaza won the 15-17 crown while in the petite distance (300 meter swim – 3 kilometer run) competitions, Monica Roa (18-29), Katrina Sarabia (30-39), Seevee Lastimoso (40-49), Gloria Labao (50-above) emerged as champions.

The winners in the children distance competitions were Franz Joves (13-14), Isabella Relf (11-12), Janelle Blanch (9-10) and Sophia Relf (7-8).