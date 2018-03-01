GrabCafé opens tonight

Before hitting the rush hour traffic—whether in the morning or the end of a long day—a cup of coffee is always a good idea. Considered a lifeline for many, a cup of java either gives that much needed jolt or serve as a reward for coffee lovers.

This in mind on-demand transportation and mobile payments platform, Grab, is taking its commitment to bring people “closer to the things that matter” with the launch of the pop-up coffee store GrabCafé.

“This new project is a coming together of Grab and our partners’ desire to indulge Filipinos with more rewarding experiences,” Grab Philippines country marketing head Cindy Toh explained.

“Powered by GrabRewards, Grab Café provides an avenue for passengers to use their ride rewards points to enjoy and recharge with a special Grab blend from homegrown coffee brands such as YardStick, El Union and AndThen,” she added.

With these coffee experts, Grab PH is all set to open its very first pop-up café at busy B3 in High Street, Bonifacio Global City tonight. Riders only need to exchange 900 points for a cup, or limited edition items like shirts, mugs, journals, ecobags and specialty coffee beans.

“To find out more about this new offering can use the Grab app and tap into the GrabRewards Catalogue where they can check and redeem their points,” Toh ended.