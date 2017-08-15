Grace Mugabe probed over alleged assault in SAfrica

JOHANNESBURG: South African police were on Tuesday investigating an alleged assault by Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe on a model who was staying at a Johannesburg hotel with her two sons. During the incident, which occurred on Sunday, Mugabe, 52, allegedly attacked Gabriella Engels, 20, with an extension cord, leaving her with wounds on her forehead and the back of her head. “If she came here with her diplomatic passport, she’ll have diplomatic immunity. This doesn’t mean she cannot be arrested.” Pictures on social media appear to show Engels with a bleeding head injury after the alleged incident in Capital 20 West Hotel in the upmarket district of Sandton. Mugabe allegedly arrived with bodyguards and accused Engels of living with her sons Robert and Chatunga, both in their 20s, who are based in the city. Mugabe, who is 41 years younger than her husband Robert, has two sons and one daughter with the Zimbabwean president.