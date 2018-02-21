Grade A Development HM Tower Topped Off at Cebu IT Park; Premier Diamond Developers and Management Taps JLL for Property Management and Leasing

A new landmark is set to rise at the Cebu IT Park with the announcement of HM Tower, a 16-floor Grade A building that is expected to house the burgeoning Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) presence in the city.

Slated for completion late this year, HM Tower will have a gross leasable area of 11,772.73 square meters, and a typical floor area of 1,129.08 square meters.

HM Tower is a project of Premier Diamond Developers and Management, Inc., also owner of the Cebu’s expanding Harold’s Hotel Chain, both headed by Chairman Harold Go.

“We’re definitely excited about this new venture – moving from providing rooms for business executives at our hotels, to now housing their business operations at HM Tower,” says Chief Operating Officer Kendrick Go.

It’s a natural progression for their company, Mr. Go explains – one that they have been planning, since they startedPremier Diamond Developers and Management, Inc. in 2012.The building is designed and constructed by two of the Philippines’ top architectural and construction firms; Jose Siao Ling and Associates, for the architectural designs; and Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc. for the construction of the building.

HM Tower looks to tap into the wave of BPO companies choosing Cebu as their location. According to JLL Regional Director and Head of Project Leasing Sheila Lobien, Cebu is ranked twelfth in the world among cities for the BPO industry, just eight notches below Manila.

“Cebu has a lot going for it: a talent pool supplied by over thirty colleges and eleven universities nearby, and a minimum wage that costs 27% less than Manila – these are just among the reasons why we are very eager to work with Premier Diamond Developers and Management, to offer HM Tower to prospective locators from the BPO industry,” she added.

HM Tower’s choice to build in Cebu IT Park was an easy one to make. The business hubhas increasingly become a popular choice among locators, reflected by the rise of its average rental range by nine percent, year on year, last December, according to JLL research. Cebu IT Park is considered a premium address for businesses, with the availability of retail and food outlets, as well as transportation hubs, 24/7.