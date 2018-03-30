Graduate research capstones: Some observations

THIS March is a stressful month for most degree candidates. Not entirely their fault. That’s life, especially in graduate school. Their capstones, usually research projects, theses or dissertations are nearing the deadlines for final oral defense. In fact, this fearsome deadline began one or two months earlier. But as always, these latter months of the school year, the hurried pens, or the personal computers are at their worst—for a 24-hour service. Time is limited; most graduate students though busy with their duties in their respective organizations, brace for further studies for obvious reasons. What I can share with our colleagues in academe are the usual aspects I have observed from editing research capstones submitted past the middle this month. Indeed, the candidates want to beat the deadline. Otherwise, they cannot publicly receive their sheepskin.

The abstract. While the abstract is the first part one encounters in a research paper, it is written after writing the entire research report. As a synthesis of the research, its length varies among universities, from 200 to 300. Given the adviser’s signature of approval on the copy for editing, nevertheless, I have come across abstracts which missed out major parts of a thesis/dissertation. An abstract summarizes the major sections of the entire research paper sequence prescribed by a university. It cites the overall purpose of the study and the research problem/s, the basic methodology/design of the study, the major findings or trends based on results of the analysis; and, a brief summary of interpretations (anchored on the conceptual framework) and conclusions. One technique in organizing the abstract is for the researcher to read the introduction and the conclusion of the study, and pick out the major hypotheses and conclusions. Then select key sentences and phrases from the methods section, and major results from the results/findings sections and arrange these sentences/phrases as follows: introduction, methods, results and summary of interpretations, conclusions, and implications. Avoid including new information not in one’s research paper.<https://www.editage.com/…/a-10-step-guide-to-make-your-research-paper-abstract-mo…> Finally, list after the abstract, the key words within the maximum number allowed by one’s university.

The introduction to the study. Quite often, the introduction to the study section, spans from 10 pages or more. The tendency is to repeat much of the review of literature in this section as a way of justifying the importance of the research topic. While this is not wrong, spans of paragraphs from the review of the literature are repeated word for word in the paper’s introductory chapter. The purpose of the introduction is to lead the reader from the general subject area to the specific research inquiry within that area. “It establishes the scope, context, and significance of the research being conducted.” Suffice to have a summary in the introduction of current understanding and background information about the topic. No need to repeat word for word excerpts of the review of literature. State the research problem/s “supported by a hypothesis or a set of questions” and the methodology used “to examine the research problem, highlighting the potential outcomes” of the study. This introduction ends with an outline of the “remaining structure and organization of the paper.” <http://libguides.usc.edu/writingguide/introduction>.

The setting of the study. It is not rare for one to read research papers with laborious paragraphs describing the setting of the study. An example is a research on the incidence of failures in college mathematics classes. The subjects of the study were students of several higher education institutions (HEIs) in a region. The researcher described the locus of the HEIs, the region’s political governance, economy and brief history of each HEI. Are features and history of this said region necessary to better understand the said research and its results? For readers to better appreciate the research results, the setting of the study should describe the setting’s physical, social, and cultural aspects which could impact on teaching and learning of college mathematics. In this case, the setting of the study consists of those aspects in these HEIs which could affect the “incidence of failures in college mathematics.” Hence, academic aspects such as required prerequisite courses, if any, in mathematics classes, normal semester’s academic load (some schools allow as much as 27 units in a semester where normal load is only 18 to 21 units), length of class time, sectioning, if any, according to student ability or previous math performance, formal/informal tutorials as feature of its student support structure, teacher training, availability and kind of instructional materials, extra-class activities in mathematics, if any, such as joining a Mathematics Club, and other such matters that may have an impact on teaching and learning mathematics. Describing the economy, governance and locus of the HEI whose students are the respondents of the study to the research problem may not all be relevant to the research problem/s. “In qualitative research, the focus is mainly on meaning-making, and the researcher studies the participants in their natural setting.”<methods.sagepub.com/reference/sage-encyc-qualitative-research-methods/n398.xml>

The review of literature. This chapter is an overview of the research topic drawn from “surveys books, scholarly articles, and any other sources relevant to a particular issue, area of research, or theory, and by so doing, provides a description, summary, and critical evaluation of these works in relation to the research problem being investigated.”<libguides.usc.edu/ writing guide/literaturereview>. The review is designed to “demonstrate to (one’s) readers how (the) research fits within a larger field of study.” Some research reports need to organize the review by using transitional words/phrases such as conjunctive adverbs/adverbial phrases. These are powerful links between ideas to help one’s readers understand the logic of one’s research paper. Connecting an author to bolster an idea of a previously cited author would need a connective such as “furthermore, moreover, or in addition to,” etc. To connect an idea/theory contrary or oppose to another author’s stand on a theory would need to use “nevertheless, nonetheless, after all, but, however, though, otherwise, on the contrary, in contrast, notwithstanding,” etc. Beginning every sentence with the author’s name without using transition words/connectives will convert the review into a litany.

Email: ttumapon@liceo.edu.ph